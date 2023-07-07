World A horrid decision has been signed; Biden approves cluster munition supply to Ukraine US President Joe Biden approved sending US cluster munitions to Ukraine. Source: B92, Nova S Friday, July 7, 2023 | 10:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

In accordance with that decision, the withdrawal of those weapons from the US Department of Defense stockpile was ordered, which is scheduled to begin today.



As the Washington Post writes, it is expected that Biden will announce all the details of the decision on provision of ammunition today.



The transfer will bypass legal limits on dud rates for the controversial weapons, the Washington Post writes.



This weapon, which was first used during World War II, usually drops a large number of small bombs and is known for killing civilians. Also, cluster munitions are banned by most of the world\'s 2008 Convention on Cluster Munitions, which the US, Russia, and Ukraine have not signed.



By the way, the views of the Biden administration on the provision of cluster munitions to Ukraine have changed over the past year.



In December, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the US was concerned about sending the controversial weapon, which is banned in more than 100 countries because unexploded ordnance can end up killing civilians.