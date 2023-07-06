World Holy s**t! The Prigozhin photos are... Yevgeny Prigozhin is the absolute number one news today. First, because of the announcement that Wagner founder returned to Russia and then because of the raid. Source: B92, Jutarnji list Thursday, July 6, 2023 | 14:08 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Namely, the Russian state television published, as it stated, exclusive footage of the raid carried out in the buildings owned by Prigozhin.



The video shows, among other things, boxes of money, wads of dollars, along with what is said to be his personal helicopter, a weapons cache, a collection of wigs, a fully equipped medical treatment room.



Photos of Prigozhin, with wigs, were also found, and it is the best thing you will see on the Internet today, according to users of social networks.



''Holy s**t! The Prigozhin photos are the funniest thing I have ever seen. 2023 gets wilder and wilder!'', read one of the comments on Twitter along with several bizarre selfies of Yevgeny Prigozhin.



Check out his transformations below.