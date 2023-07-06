World It's been confirmed: Prigozhin is in Russia; But there is one thing... Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said that the leader of the Wagner group Yevgeny Prigozhin is no longer in Belarus, but in St. Petersburg. Source: B92, index.hr Thursday, July 6, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share Tanjug/Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File

"This is a Russian company. So, the question is obviously not for me. As far as I am informed, the fighters are in their camps. As for Prigozhin, he is in St. Petersburg. He is not on the territory of Belarus," Lukashenko said.



Prigozhin was believed to have agreed to go to Belarus as part of a deal to end his attempted armed rebellion. It was also agreed to drop his criminal prosecution.



However, the first suspicion that Prigozhin did not stay in Russia at all appeared last week when it was announced that two planes had taken off from Belarus to Russia, and Prigozhin was on one of them.



Since then, the whereabouts of the founder of Wagner have been unclear.



It is also very symptomatic that just today the Russian state television published, under the label, exclusive, a video of the raid on the locations owned by Prigozhin.



As stated, the Russian services also raided his villa, which is located in St. Petersburg, and there they found all kinds of things - from a large amount of money, to wigs, masks, and weapons....

However, a program called "60 Minutes" aired Wednesday night on the state TV channel Rossiya-1 showed what was announced as exclusive material recorded during police raids on Prigozhin's office in St. Petersburg and one of his properties in that city.



The host of the program, MP Evgeniy Popov, called Prigozhin a "traitor", and the video was supposed to be proof of Prigozhin's criminal past and hypocrisy in calling out corruption in the armed forces.



The footage shows boxes full of cash in his office and wads of dollars in his luxury residence, along with what is said to be his personal helicopter, a weapons cache, a wig collection, a fully equipped medical treatment room.