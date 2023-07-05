World Zelensky's dramatic message VIDEO Ukrainian president announced that he has information that Russian forces have placed devices similar to explosives on the roofs of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant. Source: B92 Wednesday, July 5, 2023 | 13:39 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/HOLLIE ADAMS / POOL

The Ukrainian president announced on Twitter that he has information that Russian forces have placed devices similar to explosives on the roofs of the facilities at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.



Zelensky made the announcement last night, stating that the Russians might be simulating an attack on the power plant, or they might have another plan. "But, in any case, the world sees that the only source of danger for the Zaporizhzhia power plant is only Russia and no one else," he added.



''Unfortunately, there was no timely and large-scale response to the terrorist attack on the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant'', Zelensky concluded.