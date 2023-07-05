World Beijing's immediate reaction: You are pushing Taiwan into the abyss of disaster China is firmly opposed to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and has sent strong statements to Washington, Chinese Ministry of Defense stated. Source: RT.rs Wednesday, July 5, 2023 | 11:57 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File

"The Chinese side expresses a strong protest against the delivery of U.S. weapons to the Taiwan region. The American side, ignoring China's core concerns, is grossly interfering in the internal affairs of the People's Republic of China, trying to increase the degree of tension in Taiwan," the statement said.



China's Ministry of Defense further states that this is, in fact, accelerating the transformation of the Taiwan Strait into a powder keg, pushing the Taiwanese people into the abyss of disaster.



The US State Department has approved the potential sale of munitions and logistical support to Taiwan in two separate contracts worth up to $440 million, the Pentagon announced last week, Russia Today's Balkan reminds.



Taiwanese authorities have requested the purchase of 30 mm ammunition, including high-explosive incendiary rounds, multi-purpose rounds and training rounds, with an estimated value of $332.2 million, the Pentagon said, Reuters reports. The main contractors will be "Alliant Textile Systems Operations" and "General Dynamics". In addition, Taiwan requested logistical support, the estimated cost of which is 108 million dollars. The Pentagon statement states that the logistics arrangement refers to the purchase of spare parts, weapons and other supporting elements. Taiwan's Ministry of Defense announced that this sale will increase the island's resistance to "serious threats" from Beijing.



The statement from Taiwan's ministry added that China continued to use "grey zone" tactics, including sending drones, balloons and boats to areas near the island.