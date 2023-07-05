World Patriot crushed the Russians, in two minutes VIDEO On Tuesday, on the "Air Defense Day", the Ukrainians released a video revealing that they destroyed two Russian fighter jets and three helicopters over Bryansk. Source: Slobodna Dalmacija Wednesday, July 5, 2023 | 11:44 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK

It is, as reported by Slobodna Dalmacija, the precise operation led by the missiles of the powerful U.S. Patriot anti-aircraft system.



In the video, which was published on July 3, it can be seen that two Russian fighters and three Russian helicopters are engraved on the side of the Patriot battery, and the date of demolition - May 13 - is written below them.



The text states that on that day a strike team of the Russian Air Force took off from a base in the west of Russia towards the border with Ukraine. The Russian attack involved at least one Sukhoi Su-34 Fullback fighter-bomber, a Sukhoi Su-35 Flanker-E fighter and two Mi-8 helicopters, one of which carried radar jamming equipment.