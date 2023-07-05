World Boom – Russian military base hit VIDEO In an explosion during artillery fire in the town of Makiivka in eastern Ukraine, 25 people were wounded, the Russian occupation authorities announced. Source: index.hr Wednesday, July 5, 2023 | 09:00 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

The Moscow-appointed leader of Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin, said on his Telegram channel on Wednesday morning that two children were among those injured in attacks on the city taken by Russian forces in 2014.



"The explosion was felt by most of the residents of Makiivka and Donetsk," he said. According to Pushilin, residential buildings, a hospital, schools and a kindergarten were damaged. The Ukrainian Telegram channel StratCom published a mobile phone video of a powerful explosion in the city, which it claimed was an attack on a Russian military base.



The Ukrainians said that the explosion was so strong because a fuel or ammunition depot was hit during the shelling. According to Russian military blogs, HIMARS artillery rockets, which Ukraine received from the US, were used for shelling.



Earlier, Pushilin reported two deaths in shelling in the Donetsk region. Information from the warring parties cannot be independently verified. Makiivka was the site of a deadly Ukrainian attack on a makeshift Russian barracks last New Year's Eve.