U.S. military intelligence: Russia is changing the rules of the game Former U.S. military intelligence officer Scott Ritter said that Russia is changing the rules of the game in the event of a direct conflict with the West. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | 22:55

The power of Russian artillery, anti-aircraft defense systems and means of electronic warfare change the rules of the game in the event of a direct conflict with the West, former U.S. military intelligence officer Scott Ritter wrote on Twitter.



"For all those cabinet generals who criticize Russia: think about what the USA and NATO have done and what they haven't done in the last 20 years. Neither one nor the other would have been able to hold on for a long time in that conflict, in which Ukraine is participating today and Russia - it is beyond the limits of their imagination... The use of high-precision munitions will not help the Alliance - the delivery systems will be destroyed very quickly by return fire. The superiority of Russian artillery changes the rules of the game," Ritter believes.



In his opinion, the superiority of the West in aviation will also be nullified by a widespread air defense network.



Neither the US nor NATO are ready for a conflict with such a formidable opponent as Russia, Ritter believes.



He added that Washington has adapted to a war based on the complete dominance of its own military systems. Although it worked in Afghanistan and Iraq, none of it would help the Americans in the event of a conflict with Russia, the officer writes.