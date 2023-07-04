World A protester was killed in Marseille; The police shot the young man? Court in Marseille launched an investigation regarding the information that appeared on Tuesday, that a 27-year-old man was killed in protests on Saturday. Source: Novosti Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | 22:42 Tweet Share Foto: Tanjug/AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File

It is suspected that he was killed by a rubber bullet. This type of weapon is generally used by the police. An investigation will determine the exact cause of death.



The first elements of the investigation indicate that the unfortunate young man was hit in the chest by a rubber bullet fired from the so-called "flash ball" that the French police have in their arsenal. It caused a heart attack, and the young man died soon after in the hospital.



Everything happened in the sector where the protests took place, property was burned and shops were looted, but the court points out that at this moment it is not known whether the victim participated in it.



The IGPN unit, i.e. "police for policemen" or internal control unit, joined the investigation.