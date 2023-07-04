World The bloodiest battle gets a sequel: It's alarming. More troops to be send urgently Former agent of Russian Federal Security Service and military blogger Igor Girkin, aka Igor Strelkov, announced that the situation around Bakhmut is alarming. Source: B92, index.hr Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | 14:55 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Alex Babenko

He announced on his Telegram channel that Ukrainian forces are advancing in the area north of Bakhmut and that Russian troops have urgently gone to that area.



"Alarming information is coming from the area north of Bakhmut, exactly where the units of the 3rd Army Corps are deployed on our side and they are short of men. The enemy is advancing in that area, how deep - I can't say, there is little information. But there the troops were deployed urgently ", Strelkov wrote on Telegram.



Just to recall, the battle for Bakhmut is the longest and bloodiest since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, and only after several months of fighting, huge losses in personnel and weapons, the city fell into the hands of the Wagner group, which led the Russian attacks.



When the Wagner fighters retreated, the city was handed over to the Russian armed forces.



However, in the meantime, a large Ukrainian counter-offensive began and the Armed Forces of Ukraine also attack Bakhmut, which they want to bring back under their control.