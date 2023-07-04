World Terrorist attack carried out: "Count the dead and wounded" PHOTO/VIDEO At least six people were killed in a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv, local authorities announced today. Source: Jutarnji list, Tanjug Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | 13:30 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

According to reports, the victims died after being attacked by a motorcyclist with a knife, reports Reuters.



Four people who were injured were transferred to a hospital in Tel Aviv, according to "The Times of Israel".



In addition to this attack, the media reports that one person ''crashed into" people with a car. Emergency services say five people were injured in the incident.



A spokesman for the Israeli police told Israel Army Radio that the driver who ran into a crowd of people in Tel Aviv was "neutralized" on the spot by a civilian, Reuters reports.



These attacks come at a time of renewed tension. At least three children are among 10 killed after an attack by Israeli forces on a refugee camp in the Palestinian city of Jenin, the UN humanitarian office announced.



The World Health Organization announced that emergency services were prevented from entering the camps to treat the injured. Thousands of people have fled a camp in the occupied West Bank after Israel launched a deadly military operation on Monday.

#BREAKING: Reports of a ramming attack in Tel Aviv - 5 injured pic.twitter.com/eD6grRz2Xd — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) July 4, 2023

Hamas claimed responsibility

Tanjug/AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed

Meanwhile, the BBC reports that Hamas has claimed responsibility for the attack. The British media also received a statement from the Palestinian militant group Hamas and its spokesman Muhammad Hamadeh.



He says that the "heroic" attack in Tel Aviv is part of the "natural response to the massacre of the Palestinian people" and that it is "legitimate self-defense against the violation of all human norms by the Israeli occupier."



It goes on to say: "The occupier must prepare to count the dead and wounded, because the blood of our children is not cheap".