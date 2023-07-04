World Replacement for Wagner found? For them, Prigozhin is a "rat", they are deployed VIDEO Russia has deployed more than 180,000 soldiers on the two main eastern fronts, Ukrainian Eastern Group of Forces Spokesperson, Colonel Serhiy Cherevaty, said. Source: Jutarnji list Tuesday, July 4, 2023 | 11:00 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo, File/Ilustracija

"The Liman-Kupyansk front is longer, which is why the enemy is concentrating its forces there," Cherevaty said in an interview with Ukrainian media on Monday, adding that at the moment there are "more than 120,000 enemy soldiers" on the Liman-Kupyansk line, about 100 kilometers north of Bakhmut.



Cherevaty called them a "pretty powerful group" that includes "air-assault and mechanized units, Bars combat reserve units and the new Storm Z assault units," which he said recruited people with criminal records.



Jutarnji list reminds that seven days ago the fighters of the Oluja Z unit accused the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, of "running away" after reaching an agreement with Vladimir Putin.



"The whole Storm Z was ready to go into action for you. And you, it turned out, are not a man. A rat. There is no other name for you," said one disappointed fighter in a video published after the failed Prigozhin rebellion, which was posted on social media networks announced by Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.



Cherevaty said that there are about 50,000 Russian soldiers on the battlefield in Bakhmut. Meanwhile, Hanna Maliar, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister, reported frequent clashes near Bakhmut.



"The situation is changing very quickly," she said in a post on Telegram. "Control over the same positions can be lost and regained twice a day."