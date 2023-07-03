World Wagner's plan: ''We suspend recruitments'' The Russian mercenary group Wagner announced that they are "freezing" new recruitments for the next month, reports Newsweek. Source: B92 Monday, July 3, 2023 | 13:28 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Namely, the Telegram channel used by that group headed by Yevgeny Prigozhin, who organized the failed coup in Russia, issued a statement that all activities related to recruitment are postponed until Wagner fighters are relocated to Belarus, where Prigozhin is in exile.



On the other hand, no one knows exactly where Prigozhin is, whether in Belarus, or as some media reported, in a secret location in Russia for secret negotiations with Russian officials.



"In accordance with the current non-participation of the fighters of the Wagner Group in the special military operation and due to the relocation to Belarus, we are currently suspending all work related to recruitment for a period of one month," the announcement reads.



On the other hand, Russian Ministry of Defense, to which Wagner refused to submit, stated that the Wagner fighters would hand over all heavy weapons to them.