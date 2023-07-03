World Terrible mass shooting in Baltimore: Two dead, 28 injured. Children among them PHOTO Two people died and 28 were injured, including 14 children, in a mass shooting in Baltimore, Maryland, USA. Source: Tanjug Monday, July 3, 2023 | 09:19 Tweet Share Tanjug/Baltimore Police Department via AP

The shooting happened Sunday after a Fourth of July holiday weekend party, police said.



Police said an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were killed, and nine people were hospitalized, including several in critical condition.



"Among the injured are 14 victims under the age of 18," said Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley.

As many as 30 people were shot in a mass shooting overnight in Baltimore police said. https://t.co/YJMLD8AojP — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) July 3, 2023

Worley pointed out that police are still looking for more suspects and called on citizens to provide information or video footage that could help identify the suspects, Reuters reported.



We know for sure there are several of them, but we don't know the exact number of suspects, Worley said. The tragedy struck the city of Baltimore, 40 miles (64 kilometers) north of Washington, D.C., at the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, when Americans typically gather for parties, barbecues and fireworks. The shooting happened at a party in the Brooklyn Homes district, which was attended by hundreds of people, local media reported.



A witness told Fox 45 TV station that 20 to 30 shots were heard.