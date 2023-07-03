World Ramzan Kadyrov is dying? His son spoke up: "I pray to God..." The health condition of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has worsened, reported several Ukrainian media, including the Unian agency. Source: index.hr Monday, July 3, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Several pro-Russian Telegram channels also wrote about Kadyrov's health.



According to some media, Kadyrov has been unavailable for several days, and his kidney and liver problems have worsened.



These reports are similar to those that appeared in March of this year.

While the rumours of Ramzan Kadyrov's death are exaggerated, reports he is not well are true.



In a recent video, his hand is bruised from the use of a lure to provide fluids and he wears a hospital tag on his finger.#Kadyrov #Putin #Russia #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/MVNG4hNICO — Clear Blue (@ClearBlueSee) July 2, 2023

Kadyrov is on the verge of death

Union news agency reports that speculation about Kadyrov's ill health has begun to circulate through several pro-Russian Telegram channels. One of those channels reported what Kadyr's son Adam posted on social networks. In the post, Adam prays to God to protect his father.



Chechen dissident Tumso Umaltovich Abdurakhmanov, known on YouTube under the pseudonym Abu Saddam Shishani, announced on Telegram that some information indicates that Kadyrov is on the verge of death. "Dialysis no longer helps him," he pointed out. He later clarified that Kadyrov looked unwell during his live public appearance to prove he was alive and well. Back in March, Kadyrov denied speculation about his poor health.



He also claimed that the unknown object on his finger, which attracted a lot of attention, was actually an electronic prayer counter and was not related to his health.