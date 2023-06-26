World Details of the deal leak: Who had played a key role? The Russian media are still speculating about the details of the Prigozhin and Putin deal mediated by the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. Source: Jutarnji list Monday, June 26, 2023 | 16:51 Tweet Share Tanjug/Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File

However, the Institute for the Study of War introduced two new names in the foreground - the head of the office of the Russian president, Anton Vain, and the Russian ambassador to Belarus, Boris Gryzlov.

Allegedly, they played one of the key roles in the weekend events resulting in the Wagner tanks stopping less than 300 kilometers from Moscow.



According to the Russian independent portal Meduza and ISW, on Saturday mid-day, Prigozhin tried to contact the administration of the Russian president, but Putin refused any contact with the renegade leader.



However, the head of Wagner was apparently furious when he realized that he did not get the support he expected, and immediately started fresh negotiations with Lukashenko, Vain, and Gryzlov.



Prigozhin was seriously worried over the fact that his soldiers had killed Russian Army pilots and airmen fearing that Putin would hold him responsible for that act.



The Meduza portal, referring to some Russian sources, states that Putin, considering the latest developments is even considering raising changes in the Ministry of Defense.



Some have gone so far as to suggest that it was part of the deal with Prigozhin.



Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Army Chief of Staff General Valery Gerasimov had not seen or heard from each other until Prigozhin went into action, and there is now speculation that Alexei Dyumin, the current governor of the Tula region, could step in and replace Shoigu. Should this information prove true, it would be considered as a huge victory for Prigozhin.



Regardless of the agreement made, Prigozhin has been missing since Saturday night. Russian television RTVI states that Prigozhin's press office said that Wagner's head "sends greetings" and that he will answer all questions "once the level of communication returns to normal."



Telegram channel, which is closely associated with Wagner, had an interesting post, publishing a photo of Prigozhin holding his finger to his lips.



The signature reads "Plans love silence". So that's a phrase Ukrainians often use for their counteroffensive.