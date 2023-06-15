World Vučić: It's boiling. No one will put up with their terror anymore Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić said that the situation in Kosovo and Metohija has reached the boiling point. Source: B92 Thursday, June 15, 2023 | 14:14 Tweet Share FOTO TANJUG/ ZORAN ŽESTIĆ/ bs

"Personally, I can't take it anymore physically, I can't sleep at night, because unlike you, I know what's happening in the north of Kosovo. It's... Literally everything is boiling. Children are prepared to die, which we have to prevent. They are fed up with Kurti, they are fed up with everything. No one will put up with them anymore, nor their terror. What will they eat? What will we do with the milk, since the trucks cannot pass? It is a terribly difficult situation. We will protect our country," said Vučić.



Vučić pointed out that he spoke with representatives of Quint countries about how to de-escalate the situation in Kosovo and Metohija.



"We have discussed all the important issues, the arrest of three men armed to the teeth in the territory of central Serbia. We also talked about new bans on the entry of Serbian goods and Serbian people with license plates from Serbia, which is a par excellence precedent. We talked with Quint and EU representatives about de-escalating such political relations, and whether we succeed in this does not depend on Serbia, because Serbia has not done anything to escalate those relations," said Vučić.



President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, also said that Albin Kurti himself admitted that he violated international law by declaring that the three arrested Albanians were 300 meters from the administrative border with Serbia, considering that according to the military-technical agreement they must report approaching a kilometer from the border.



Vučić asked what the three arrested were doing on the territory of Serbia with long barrels. According to him, the arrested said that they were looking for mushrooms and that their GPS was out of order.



He said that he offered for inspection the footage of the Serbian soldiers and that they were 19.5 kilometers away from the administrative border by land, or 5.1 kilometers by air.



"We are ready to submit all the recordings, all the records and to bring in experts to give a polygraph to our soldiers. We would ask them two questions - did you make an arrest and did you make an arrest in the territory of central Serbia or the AP of Kosovo and Metohija," Vucic said.



As he pointed out, this is how a serious state behaves, not a quasi-state that disfigures someone they don't like.



At the press conference after the conversation with the President of Slovenia Nataša Pirc Musar in the Palace of Serbia, he said that he wanted to tell the people of Slovenia that not a single Albanian was shot, not a single Albanian was wounded, but six Serbs in the last six months and that this should be taken into account.



"At the protests that were said to be violent in Zvečan, no Albanian or anyone else was shot, but the Serb Dragiša Galjak was shot twice. Nobody is interested in whether anyone was arrested for that, but that's why Radoš Petrović and Dušan Obrenović were arrested and those who were beaten up, and it is seen that they didn't do anything, but sat peacefully at that protest, so no one is worried about it. Everyone knows that, KFOR Commander, Quint countries, EU representatives," said Vučić.