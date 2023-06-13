World USA will deliver depleted uranium? The White House intends to supply Ukraine with tank ammunition containing depleted uranium, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing US officials. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, June 13, 2023 | 14:25 Tweet Share Foto: depositphotos /Olesha

"The administration of (Joseph) Biden, after several weeks of internal discussions on how to equip the Abrams tanks that the US supplies to Kyiv, is expected to provide Ukraine with shells with depleted uranium," the text states.



According to one of the officials, there are no serious obstacles to allowing the deployment of depleted uranium missiles. However, some White House officials expressed concern that these shipments would expose Washington to criticism that these weapons pose a risk to human health and the environment, Sputnik reported.



In April, British Deputy Defense Secretary James Heappey said that London had sent thousands of Challenger 2 tank shells to Kyiv, including those with depleted uranium, but that it did not track where the shells were fired from.



During the use of such ammunition, radioactive dust settles on the ground, which is extremely toxic and cannot be decontaminated. Their use can lead to the outbreak of cancer.