Russian general killed?
A Russian general was allegedly killed in a Ukrainian missile attack, the media reports.Source: index.hr
Russian General and Chief of Staff of the 35th Combined Arms Army, Sergei Goryachev, was reportedly killed Monday in a Ukrainian missile attack, near the Velyka Novosilka front in southwest Donetsk district.
Goryachev began the invasion of Ukraine as commander of the 5th Separate Tank Brigade and was only recently promoted to Chief of Staff of the 35th.
The Chief of Staff for the 35th Combined Arms Army, Major General Sergei Goryachev was reportedly Killed yesterday by a Ukrainian Missile Strike near the “Velyka Novosilka” Frontline in the Southwestern Donetsk Region; he began the Invasion of Ukraine in 2022 as the Commander of… pic.twitter.com/wKHNA9uJx0— OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 12, 2023