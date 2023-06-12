World Russia: They attacked us with kamikazes; Evidence enclosed VIDEO Russian Ministry of Defense has released a video it says shows a kamikaze boat attack by Ukrainian forces on a Russian reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea. Source: index.hr Monday, June 12, 2023 | 17:17 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The Russians claim that the Ukrainians attacked their ship "Sea of Azov" with six kamikazes. They are unmanned, remote-controlled ships that carry explosives.



According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, all Ukrainian vessels were destroyed by weapons from the Sea of Azov, 300 kilometers southeast of Sevastopol.



There were no casualties or damage to the ship during the attack.