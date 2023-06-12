World Soros surrendered his empire: "He deserved it" U.S. billionaire George Soros (92) handed over the leadership of his Open Society Foundation (OSF) to his son Alexander Soros, "The Guardian" reported. Source: Tanjug Monday, June 12, 2023 | 08:58 Tweet Share EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET / POOL

George Soros, who made a billion dollars "betting" against the British pound, said earlier that he did not want his foundation to be taken over by any of his five children.



However, he appointed Alexander as director of one of the world's richest philanthropic foundations.



"He deserved it," said Soros, whose fortune is estimated at $6.7 billion.



Alexander, 37, who was hired by OSF back in December, said in an interview with the "Wall Street Journal" that he is "more involved in politics" than his father and plans to continue donating family money to left-wing candidates in the US.



His father is one of the biggest donors to Democratic candidates in US politics.



Alexander, who tweeted a photo with US Vice President Kamala Harris earlier this week, is now running a political campaign as chairman of his father's political committee.



The foundation, where Alexander has served as vice president since 2017, directs about $1.5 billion a year to groups that support human rights and democracy building.