World Information received: Yes, he was hit in the head The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, General Valery Zaluzhny, was indeed wounded in the head, according to Russian media. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 24, 2023 | 18:04

Zaluzhny also had shrapnel in his body and was injured during a Russian missile attack at the beginning of May, said an unnamed Russian official, as reported by Sputnik International, which in turn referred to information from the Ukrainian security services.



"Zaluzhny received first aid in Nikolaev, in order to stop the bleeding, and then he was transferred to the Kyiv military hospital, where his skull injury was repaired," said that official.



He also adds that Zaluzhny's condition was further complicated by type two diabetes. "The predictions are that he will live, but that he will not be able to continue doing his job," concluded that Russian official.