World Freezing the conflict? The West and Russia: "The special military operation is..." Russia agrees with the West that the Ukrainian war should not become a frozen conflict and will continue to pursue its goals in Ukraine. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 24, 2023 | 08:18

This was announced by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov for TASS.



When asked if Russia shares the opinion of the West that the war conflict in Ukraine should not be allowed to become frozen, he replied that Russia supports it.



Peskov said that Russia is only considering options for ending the special military operation and that it is securing its interests and achieving its goals either during the special military operation or by other available means.



The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that it is too early to answer which of the proposed road maps would be preferable for Russia, and also did not want to comment on whether Moscow has its own plan for a truce.



"It is still too early to talk about it. Obviously, there are no preconditions for the peace process yet. The special military operation continues," said Peskov.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced earlier that the peace talks to end the war in Ukraine should not be aimed at freezing the conflict, and other Western leaders, as well as the authorities in Kyiv, expressed a similar opinion.