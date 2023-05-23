World Baerbock vs. Szijjártó: Ended with conflict The meeting between German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Hungarian counterpart Péter Szijjártó ended in a conflict. Source: Sputnik Tuesday, May 23, 2023 | 08:35 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

As reported by Sputnik, the reason for the disagreements is OTP Bank and the blocking of aid to Ukraine.



According to the words of four diplomats, during the meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday, Germany and Hungary quarreled over the role of the Hungarian bank in the Ukrainian conflict, writes "Politico" analyst Jacopo Barigazzi.



"Baerbock reprimanded Szijjártó for refusing to approve additional EU military aid to Kyiv. She also cited some 'vague statements' about Hungary's OTP bank, accusing it of violating international law," the analyst pointed out.



Barigazzi emphasized that Budapest rejected the accusations and called the statements untrue.



Szijjártó previously announced that Budapest intends to speak out against the allocation of 500 million euros from the European Peace Fund for arming Ukraine as long as OTP Bank is on the list of "war mongers".



Earlier, the Ukrainian National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption announced that the Hungarian bank was included in that list due to, allegedly, preferential lending to Russian soldiers.