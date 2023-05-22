World 0

The end for the Wagner Group? "They are broken"

Russia's efforts in the Battle of Bakhmut have "handicapped" its preparations against Kyiv's upcoming counter-offensive, claims a former British general.

Source: index.hr
Foto: Tanjug/Prigozhin Press Service via AP
Foto: Tanjug/Prigozhin Press Service via AP

General Richard Barrons, the former commander of the Joint Forces Command, told Sky News that Moscow had to move its "precious human resources" to stop Ukrainian forces north and south of the city.

Speaking of the city, he said: "It became a legendary battle between two sides where they threw thousands of men into the fight and the net result was basically a draw – but the losses on both sides were phenomenal. Russia had to move precious reserves men and munitions to stop the Ukrainian movement north and south of the city, so it will make it impossible for them to prepare for the offensive, but the next big thing is the Ukrainian counter-offensive."

He added that Wagner's group was "broken" by Bakhmut fight.﻿

"The key thing that came out of this is that Wagner's group is out of the fight, at least for a while, because it was broken by Bakhmut fight", he concluded.

