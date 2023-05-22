World NATO enters the conflict? The delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine would raise the question of NATO's involvement in the conflict, Russian Ambassador to the USA Anatoly Antonov said. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 22, 2023 | 09:20 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Antonov wrote on Telegram that there is no necessary infrastructure to operate those fighter jets in Ukraine, and that there is no required number of pilots and personnel to maintain the aircraft, Reuters reported.



Antonov also warned that any Ukrainian attack on Crimea would be considered an attack on Russia.



"It is important for the U.S. to be fully aware of Russia's response," said Antonov.



US President Joseph Biden approved training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets on Friday.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky assured Biden on Sunday that the F-16s would not be used to attack Russian territory.



Recently, Ukraine has intensified attacks on targets held by Russia, especially in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, the British agency reminds.