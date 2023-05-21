World Mitsotakis declared victory: "The ballots say everything" Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis declared victory in today's parliamentary election, saying he has a mandate to form a strong, independent government. Source: Tanjug Sunday, May 21, 2023 | 23:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GEORGE VITSARAS

Preliminary results indicate that the conservative New Democracy of Mitsotakis has the most votes in the elections, but also that it does not have a sufficient majority to form a government on its own, Reuters reported.



"The ballots say everything. They show that the New Democracy has gained the people's trust to rule, to be strong and autonomous. Millions of Greek citizens voted for the New Democracy. The great result shows the will of the people who gave us consent for political independent government. The people asked for more something - to move faster on the path of progress and major reforms," Mitsotakis said, according to CNN in Greek.



He assessed that "hope defeated vanity, and unity defeated division". "I am moved by the heavy responsibility I have on my shoulders, the responsibility for which I am called to work even harder to justify the trust you have placed in me. It is a clear mandate for the new four-year period," Mitsotakis added.



AP states that based on more than 60 percent of the votes counted, New Democracy is the first with about 40 percent of the votes, and Syriza of former Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras at about 20 percent. However, according to the new electoral rules based on the principles of proportion, in order for a party to form the government independently, it must have about 46 percent of the votes, and if a coalition government is not formed, the next elections could be held at the end of June or the beginning of July.