Russian planes in the sky, great danger

Air raid sirens sounded throughout Ukraine during the night, and explosions were reported in some areas, but there were no casualties.

Source: Tanjug
No attacks on infrastructure or civilian targets were reported, reports Reuters.

The Ukrainian army announced that Russian planes are in the air and that there is a danger of being hit by Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

The head of the Kyiv military administration, Sergei Popko, said that Russian forces had sent a large number of drones towards the Ukrainian capital, but that Ukrainian forces had destroyed all aerial targets.

"This Kremlin tactic is an attempt to overpower our anti-aircraft forces and exert psychological pressure on civilians. This will not happen," Popko said on Telegram.

Officials in the Donetsk region, which is controlled by Moscow, announced that Ukrainian forces fired eight missiles at the city of Donetsk after midnight, but did not specify whether there were any casualties, reports TASS.

