World Chollet and Escobar today in the US Congress on the Western Balkans Special adviser of the State Department, Derek Chollet, and Western Balkans envoy, Gabriel Escobar, speak today before Foreign Affairs Committee of U.S. Senate. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 18, 2023 | 09:30 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

The special adviser of the State Department, Derek Chollet, and the envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, will speak today before the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US Senate.



The Committee on Foreign Affairs of the U.S. Senate announced that today at 10:30 a.m. local time, a hearing will be held to discuss our region, entitled "Assessment of U.S. policy towards the Western Balkans".



Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Chollet stated during yesterday's telephone conversation that Serbian-American relations are developing in a good direction, especially in the domain of economic cooperation, as evidenced by the growth of trade exchange, the office for media cooperation of the President of the Republic announced.



Chollet said that it is necessary to avoid provocations and conflicts, as well as that it is important to continue working on the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina, giving support to the Brussels dialogue.