World The Russians "strike" Kyiv. A warning has arrived, the country is in "red" VIDEO One person was killed today in a Russian missile attack on an industrial facility in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 18, 2023 | 09:05

Missile fragments that fell during the airstrike caused two fires in the eastern districts of Kyiv, officials said.



Two more people were wounded in the attack in Odessa, wrote the spokesman of the military administration Serhii Bratchuk on Telegram, reports Reuters.



An air alert was declared across Ukraine this morning, and the military warned of possible Russian missile strikes on a large part of the territory stretching from Kyiv to the central regions and south of the country.



An hour after the warning, the Telegram channel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces told the residents of Kyiv to stay in shelters.



Warnings were issued for a number of other regions, including Zhytomyr west of the capital and Kirovohrad, Cherkasy and Dnipropetrovsk in central Ukraine.



Sirens sounded north of Kyiv and south and west to the regions of Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi and Chernivtsi.



Other Telegram channels warned of possible airstrikes in the central region of Poltava and further south in the Mykolaiv region.



This morning's attacks on Kyiv are the ninth in a series of recent Russian attacks that are "unprecedented in their strength, intensity and diversity," the Kyiv City Regional City Administration wrote on Telegram.

Air strike warnings for Kyiv remain in effect.



Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko announced on Telegram that a fire broke out in a garage in the Darnytsia district.



Projectiles also fell in the Dnieper region of Kyiv. The mayor stated that there were no victims in any of these incidents.



The head of the Kyiv military administration, Serhiy Popko, announced on Telegram that a fire broke out in non-residential buildings in the Desnyansky district, east of the capital, and there was no information about possible victims.



Popko said that Kyiv was attacked by cruise missiles and that all of them were shot down by anti-aircraft defenses.



In Kyiv, anti-aircraft units were heard in action, Reuters reported citing witnesses.



There were also reports of explosions in other major cities, but it is unknown whether they were the result of rocket strikes or anti-aircraft activity.