World Lavrov: Russia is ready Russia is ready to consider proposals from African and Latin American countries to resolve the ongoing Ukrainian crisis. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 17, 2023 | 22:22

This was stated today by the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, at a press conference after a conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Sergey Aleynik.



He stated that the Belarusian minister reminded that there were other initiatives, such as the initiatives of the Brazilian and South African presidents, Lavrov said, reports TASS.



"In both cases, we responded to the initiatives of Latin American and African friends that we were ready to consider any of their proposals that were motivated by a sincere desire to help stabilize the world order. But so far, unlike our neighbors China, we haven't seen any documents on the matter whether from Brazilians or Africans," he added.



According to him, Russia has confirmed its readiness to maintain contacts with all interested parties. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that the governments of Russia and Ukraine have agreed to receive an African delegation, whose goal is to find a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian conflict.



He added that he discussed this possibility with the presidents of Russia and Ukraine, Vladimir Putin and Volodimir Zelensky, who agreed to receive the African delegation in Moscow and Kyiv.



The peace initiative is being developed by the leaders of Egypt, Zambia, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Senegal, Uganda and South Africa. These countries are now trying to convince UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and other countries, including the United States and Great Britain, to support the African initiative.



Ramaphosa stated that he had already informed U.S. President Joe Biden about this. Officials in Pretoria say Washington and London have signaled their "cautious support" for the peace plan.



He also expressed hope that the parties involved will actively discuss the African initiative. As the Russian agency reminds, the main provisions of the plan have not yet been officially announced.



However, according to information circulating in Pretoria, the document includes a provision for an immediate ceasefire and UN principles as the main platform for the Ukrainian peace process.