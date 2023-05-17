World Explosion: Russia attacked VIDEO Telegram channel "Baza" reported today that during the night the administrative crossing "Shebekino" in the Belgorod region of Russia was attacked. Source: RT.rs Wednesday, May 17, 2023 | 11:03 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

The attack was carried out with the help of drones that dropped ammunition on the administrative building and caused an explosion.



Fortunately, there were no casualties.



The same channel reports that a drone was found in the Kaluga region of Russia, right next to the Moscow region, which is suspected to have crashed yesterday in the evening. The fall caused a strong explosion, and according to the data published so far, no one was injured.