World They were destroyed; Ukrainians called to surrender The 448th day of the conflict in Ukraine is underway. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 17, 2023 | 10:00 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Libkos

Kyiv claims to have won 20 square kilometers near Bahmut, but fierce fighting around the city continues.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to discuss the dormant plan with the leaders of African countries, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced.

Russian air defense destroyed five missiles

In the southern Donets direction, Russian air defense systems destroyed five American-made missiles, Colonel Aleksandar Gordeyev, head of the Istok group's press center, told Sputnik.



"The crews of the S-300 and Buk anti-aircraft missile systems shot down three HARM missiles and two Himars missiles," the officer said.



Also, according to Gordeyev, aerial reconnaissance detected a mobile group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on trucks south of Vodian. One of them was destroyed by "Acacia" self-propelled artillery tools.

Ukraine has joined the NATO Center for Cyber Defense

🇺🇦Today the National Flag of Ukraine is officially raised at the Headquarters of the #NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallinn, marking official accession of Ukraine to the @ccdcoe pic.twitter.com/etVKyDiGIp — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) May 16, 2023

Ukrainians called to surrender

Soldiers of the "Grad" multi-barrel rocket systems of the Central Military District used grenades on nationalist positions in the special operation zone and threw leaflets calling for surrender, the Ministry of Defense told RIA Novosti.

EBRD: $250 billion is needed to rebuild Ukraine

⚡️EBRD: Ukraine's recovery might require $250 billion.



The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has released a report indicating that Ukraine will need approximately $250 billion for its recovery over a five-year period. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 17, 2023

Leaders of European countries: Russia will be held accountable for the war against Ukraine

Leaders of numerous European countries, mainly from the EU, promised at the Council of Europe (CoE) summit in Iceland that Russia will be held accountable for the war against Ukraine, along the way revealing a mechanism to track the losses and damage caused during Russian attacks.



Among the many leaders, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, also addressed the summit, joining via video link.



"A year ago, we couldn't shoot down most of the terrorist missiles, especially ballistic ones. And now I ask one thing. If we are capable of doing it today, is there anything we can't do?" Zelensky said.



Russia has denied that it deliberately targeted civilians during its bombing of Ukrainian cities.



The meeting also discussed resolving other issues, including the alleged removal of thousands of children from Ukraine to Russia, which Kyiv and its allies call illegal deportation.



"Now is the moment to strike back. Democracies like ours must create resistance so that we can defeat those who bring instability. We will hold Russia accountable for the terrible war crimes that have been committed, and we must also learn the lessons of this war - by being ready to confront threats to our society before they become too great," British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the CoE is important and that it must "punish the war crimes of the Russian occupiers and demand responsibility for the great damage that Russia is inflicting on Ukraine day after day."



French President Emmanuel Macron's office said that the Development Bank of the Council of Europe (CEB) can meet and help Ukrainians who are in trouble.