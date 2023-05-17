World Permission granted North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected North Korea's first military spy satellite. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 17, 2023 | 08:58 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

He gave green light for his "future action plan", state media in Pyongyang reported.



During his visit to North Korea's aviation agency, he emphasized that reconnaissance from space is key to confronting the US and South Korea, reports AP.



During the visit on Tuesday, Kim approved an unspecified "future action plan" in preparation for the satellite launch, North Korea's KCNA news agency said. Pyongyang has not announced a target date for the launch, which some analysts say could be in the next few weeks.



Photos published by the Rodong Sinmun newspaper on Tuesday show Kim and his daughter, dressed in white lab coats, talking to scientists near what appears to be a major satellite component.



The visit was Kim's first public appearance in a month, following a previous visit to the aerospace center on April 18, when state media announced the satellite had been built.