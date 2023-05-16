World They attacked - the answer came immediately; Forces on the highest alert The 446th day of the conflict in Ukraine is underway. Source: B92 Tuesday, May 16, 2023 | 11:55 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

Fighting is still going on for Bakhmut.



The United Nations has said that it continues to work on extending the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain.



French President Emmanuel Macron promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky the delivery of dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks, while British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised hundreds of long-range drones, equipment and missiles.



The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhnyi says that the Ukrainian forces shot down all 18 missiles of different types that Russia launched in a concentrated attack on Ukraine overnight.



Russia launched six "Kinzhal" ballistic missiles from an aircraft, nine "Kaliber" cruise missiles from ships in the Black Sea and three land-based "Iskander" missiles, Zaluzhnyi said on Telegram.



The Air Force of Ukraine announced that six Iranian-made Shahed drones and three reconnaissance drones were also shot down.

Attack of "extreme intensity"

Lukashenko: Belarusian forces on the highest alert

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko visited today the central command post of the Air Force and Air Defense Command, the Belarusian state news agency BelTA reports.



He received a report on the organization and execution of tasks.



"There is no need for long reports. Let's look at what is happening around our country, first of all in the air. We very often discuss the security issues of our country, especially in the air space. As I see it, the situation is not critical for now. However, there are factors that cause concern'', Lukashenko said.



The Belarusian leader has been informed that Belarusian forces have been put on the highest alert following the incidents on Saturday.



"Three days after the event next to us. I am referring to the Bryansk region, where four planes were shot down. We had to respond to that. Since then, we and our forces have been on high alert," he stressed.

Macron: France is not at war with Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron said that Paris is not participating in the war against Moscow, and that it is not supplying weapons for attacks on Russian territory.



"We are not waging a war against Russia. It is not a war with the Russian Federation," Macron said in an interview with TF1, as TASS reports.



He added that France supports Ukraine in its resistance, but that this does not mean the delivery of weapons to attack Russian territory.



"We support Ukraine in its resistance, which means that we do not deliver weapons that could reach Russian territory or that could be used to attack Russia," Macron said.