World Mass attack launched, Kyiv showered with rockets VIDEO Shortly after midnight, Russia carried out an extremely strong wave of airstrikes on Kyiv, city officials announced. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 16, 2023 | 08:17 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As they state, the Russians attacked using drones, cruise missiles, and apparently ballistic missiles, in which three people were injured.



They said tonight's attack was the eighth this month. A Reuters reporter reported, referring to the testimonies of eyewitnesses, that during the night a series of very loud detonations shook the capital of Ukraine.



"The attack was extremely intense, with the maximum number of missiles in a short period of time. According to preliminary information, the vast majority of Russian missiles were detected and destroyed," Sergiy Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration, announced on his Telegram channel



Citizens reported that in the neighborhoods of Obolonskiy, Shevchenkivskyi and Darnytske, debris was falling from the air on the ground.



Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said that due to the debris that fell on the city, several cars were set on fire and a building was damaged in the western part of Kyiv. Klitschko said that south of Boryspil, air defense systems repel drone attacks.



Due to a new wave of Russian airstrikes, air raid sirens sounded after midnight in almost all of Ukraine.