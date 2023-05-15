World The hospital's on fire: there are casualties VIDEO A 68-year-old man died of smoke inhalation, and 24 people were slightly injured in a fire at the San Carlos Hospital in Madrid, according to Spanish media. Source: Novosti Monday, May 15, 2023 | 08:50 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/JuanJo Martin

The fire broke out around one o'clock after midnight on the fifth floor of the hospital, and the causes are still being investigated, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health announced, according to El Pais.



The fire broke out in the room where the man was killed and its spread was prevented.



The patient was alone at the time, according to El Mundo. The newspaper adds that the fire broke out in the psychiatry ward. Among the injured are police officers, security guards and medical personnel, and they were sent home after being treated.