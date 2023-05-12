World "The red line has been crossed": the Russians will respond accordingly Russia has threatened Britain with a "military response" after it promised to send long-range missiles to Ukraine. Source: Jutarnji list Friday, May 12, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

The UK Defense Secretary has said that Storm Shadow missiles will be supplied to the Ukrainian military - and Sky News has learned that some of the missiles are already with Ukrainian troops.



Responding to reports that such a deal had been reached, Moscow said the move would require an "adequate response from the Russian military."



Ukraine has long sought long-range missiles, but the US and other countries have been reluctant to supply them in case attacks inside Russia escalate.



The Storm Shadow is a long-range air-launched cruise missile developed by British Aerospace and a French company that carries a 450 kg conventional warhead with a range of up to 200 miles (300 km).



Speaking in the British Parliament, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said: "The donation of these weapons systems gives Ukraine the best chance to defend itself against Russia's continued brutality, particularly the deliberate targeting of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, which is against international law.



He added that the missiles will be used exclusively "within Ukrainian sovereign territory".