World One dead and another severely injured in shooting at Mercedes Benz plant in Germany One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at the Mercedes Benz factory in southern Germany, Reuters reports citing German media. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 11, 2023 | 10:26 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/Toms Kalnins

Rescue workers are on the scene at factory 56 in Sindelfingen, which assembles the S-Class, according to the Bild newspaper.



According to a German newspaper report citing police, the suspect was detained after the shooting at the factory.



It added that the background of the shooting is still unclear.



Police earlier confirmed on Twitter that an operation was underway at the factory, but did not mention any casualties.



Mercedes confirmed that there was an incident at the factory and that it is in contact with the authorities, without elaborating.