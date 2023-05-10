World The Guardian: How can the Serbs do it in two days, yet the Americans can't? British "Guardian" published an article where it's stated that after difficult events in Serbia, involving children victims, the government took harsh measures. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 10, 2023 | 14:08 Tweet Share (Getty Images, illustration purposes, file)

The paper first recalled two tragic events in which K.K, a 13-year-old boy killed eight of his friends and wounded seven, as well as the massacre committed by U.B. in the vicinity of Mladenovac, who randomly killed eight people and wounded 14 of them.



"Mass murders are not a daily routine in Serbia," the Guardian pointed out and added that Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić did not need much time to take decisive action.



It was stated that Vučić announced several important measures that should contribute to preventing similar tragedies, and some of those measures include reducing the number of illegal weapons possessed by citizens, confiscating them, as well as rigorously controlling those who have and seek permits to possess weapons.



"Serbia only needed two days, after two terrible mass murders, to react. Why, after 200 mass murders in 2023 alone, has the US failed to implement such or at least a similar action to confiscate weapons," asked the Guardian.



The Guardian points out that the difference between Serbia and the USA, i.e. the success of Serbia in terms of arms control and the failure of the USA, lies in the political influence that the arms industry has in America.



America's gun lobbies want all Americans to believe that there is no adequate legislation that can be a cure for gun violence. Their strongest comment, according to the Guardian, is that Americans "are not praying enough for gun violence to stop."



The same lobbyists are pointing fingers at everything else, except for what is needed, which is that weapons in the US are easily accessible to everyone, the British newspaper said.