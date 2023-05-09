World Remember, the USA and Russia were once allies USA and Russia should remember they were allies in the Second World War and that they can revive this historic cooperation, U.S. war veteran Frank Cohn said. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, May 9, 2023 | 10:15 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Casablanca Stock

In an interview with RIA Novosti, he said that it may be an "empty hope", but that he remains an optimist. "I believe in a time when everything seemed bright to us, like in May 1945. Yes, there was terrible desolation around, but we all had the right attitude. We wanted to continue and restore peace, we were allies, we were friends," Cohn said.



The 97-year-old retired colonel said he felt it was his duty to remind people of the time when the US, the Soviet Union and their allies in Britain and France fought together against Nazism.