World Victory Day: Convoys of military vehicles enter Moscow; Vladimir Putin hosts parade A parade in honor of the 78th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War is being held today on Red Square in Moscow. Source: B92 Tuesday, May 9, 2023 | 09:09 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/SERGEI ILNITSKY

The President of Russia, Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin will traditionally host the parade.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the leaders of the Commonwealth of Independent States are expected to attend the parade. The presidents of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the Prime Minister of Armenia have previously confirmed their presence.



According to his words, together with Putin, they will observe the passing of the troops from the stands on Red Square. Afterwards, the leaders will lay wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Alexander Garden.