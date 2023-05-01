World It started: Shop windows broken, tear gas thrown; Millions took to the streets? VIDEO Today, France went on a "historic protest march" because of the pension reform. Source: B92 Monday, May 1, 2023 | 18:30 Tweet Share Foto: Profimedia

As the unions reported, a million people are expected on the streets in French cities.



Workers staged protest marches across France today, May 1, International Labor Day, unhappy that President Emmanuel Macron raised the retirement age and police fired tear gas in Paris and Nantes in the west of the country.



Previously, the French, after the decision was made to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64, announced "historic demonstrations" for May 1.



Sophie Binet, the leader of the left-wing CGT union, said the pension reform had left French President Emmanuel Macron isolated, Reuters reported.



"The executive cannot rule without the support of the people," Binet said ahead of protests in Paris, adding that her union had not yet decided whether to discuss other labor-related concerns with the government in the coming weeks.



Laurent Berger, the head of the reform union of the French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT), said that the Macron government has ignored the demands of one of the most powerful social movements in recent decades. He said that his union is open to talks with the government.



"We have to put other proposals around wages and working conditions on the table," he told BFM TV. May Day protests are also planned throughout Germany.



In Italy, the three main unions held a rally in the southern city of Potenza to protest the labor package approved by right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.



In the north in Turin, demonstrators held a protest walk carrying a doll with the image of Meloni raising her hand in a fascist salute. An outdoor concert, traditionally organized by trade unions on Labor Day, will be held in Rome.



In Switzerland, a parade through Zurich was held without major incidents, the Zurich police announced. Demonstrators threw balloons filled with water at the emergency services, broke the windows of at least two banks and spray painted some buildings. A large number of police are on the streets, and the police threw tear gas at the protesters.



Demonstrators are already smashing shop windows in Lyon and they are gathering in other major French cities.

Foto: AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard

Macron faces protests

French President Emmanuel Macron is facing protests across the country today on Labor Day.



"This May 1st will be a turning point," said Sophie Binet, leader of the left-wing trade union CGT. She pointed out that it will serve to say that the workers will not move on until the pension reform is withdrawn. Laurent Berger, leader of the reformist CFDT union, said Macron's government had turned a deaf ear to the demands of one of the most powerful social movements in recent decades. Despite this, he said, this does not mean the end of talks with the government.



Macron's popularity, after raising the retirement age by two years to 64, has fallen to its lowest level since the "Yellow Vest" crisis.