World 0

Poland is preparing for war with Russia?

Poland is provoking a direct conflict with Russia, Oleg Soskin, former adviser to former Ukrainian Prime Minister Leonid Kuchma, said.

Source: Sputnik
Share
EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT
EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

"Poland is on the path of strengthening military efforts... They are carrying out open hostile actions against Russia. The latest events represent a direct challenge to Putin," the expert believes.

According to him, Warsaw is buying weapons and increasing the size of its army in order to prepare for a direct confrontation with Moscow. He also noted that the Polish government is now pursuing a provocative policy towards the Russian diplomatic mission.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

Urgent order: Leave immediately

The United Kingdom may not be able to continue evacuating its nationals from Sudan once the ceasefire ends and has therefore urged them to evacuate immediately.

World Thursday, April 27, 2023 11:15 Comments: 0
Foto: EPA-EFE/STRINGER
page 1 of 45 go to page