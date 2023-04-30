World Poland is preparing for war with Russia? Poland is provoking a direct conflict with Russia, Oleg Soskin, former adviser to former Ukrainian Prime Minister Leonid Kuchma, said. Source: Sputnik Sunday, April 30, 2023 | 21:45 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

"Poland is on the path of strengthening military efforts... They are carrying out open hostile actions against Russia. The latest events represent a direct challenge to Putin," the expert believes.



According to him, Warsaw is buying weapons and increasing the size of its army in order to prepare for a direct confrontation with Moscow. He also noted that the Polish government is now pursuing a provocative policy towards the Russian diplomatic mission.