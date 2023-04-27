World 0

Urgent order: Leave immediately

The United Kingdom may not be able to continue evacuating its nationals from Sudan once the ceasefire ends and has therefore urged them to evacuate immediately.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Foto: EPA-EFE/STRINGER
Foto: EPA-EFE/STRINGER

As British Foreign Minister James Cleverly said today to Sky News television, after the cease-fire, Great Britain cannot guarantee that an evacuation will be possible, Reuters reported.

At the same time, France announced today that it has so far evacuated more than 900 citizens of its own and other countries from Sudan. The French Foreign Ministry said the French government has so far evacuated a total of 936 people from Sudan, including French, British, American, Canadian, Ethiopian, Dutch, Italian and Swedish nationals.

The Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) agreed on a 72-hour ceasefire from midnight Monday to Tuesday.

The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) announced that the US and Saudi Arabia had brokered a ceasefire deal, and that the ceasefire was being used to evacuate foreign nationals from Sudan.

The armed struggle for power between the Sudanese army and the RSF broke out on April 15.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

An attempt of Putin's assassination?

The Ukrainian secret service, according to Bild research, tried to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin with a kamikaze drone on Sunday.

World Thursday, April 27, 2023 09:15 Comments: 0
Foto: Profimedia

Moscow reacted: Ultimatum

After it was announced that Chinese president, who is considered a friend of Vladimir Putin, and the Ukrainian president had spoken by phone, Moscow reacted.

World Wednesday, April 26, 2023 16:36 Comments: 0
EPA-EFE/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

"You will become a radioactive waste dump"

The decision to send weapons with depleted uranium to Ukraine indicates that the country will be a radioactive waste dump, the Russian embassy announced.

World Wednesday, April 26, 2023 10:05 Comments: 0
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/lspencer
page 1 of 44 go to page