World An attempt of Putin's assassination? The Ukrainian secret service, according to Bild research, tried to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin with a kamikaze drone on Sunday. Source: Blic Thursday, April 27, 2023 | 09:15

Although the assassination attempt failed, the Russian authorities are keeping the attempt a secret.



The UJ-22 drone took off in Ukraine on Sunday afternoon, and as Bild and Nova reported, quoted by Blic, this is the most modern Ukrainian drone with a medium range of up to 800 kilometers. Their goal was allegedly a newly built industrial park near Moscow, which is located 500 kilometers from Ukraine.



Ukrainian activist Yuriy Romanenko, who is said to have close ties to Kyiv's intelligence services, reportedly said that “last week, the intelligence services received information about Putin's trip to the Rudnevo Industrial Park. Accordingly, our kamikaze drone took off, which flew through all the air defenses of the Russian Federation and crashed not far from the industrial park."



Indeed, several Russian media reported the crash of a UJ-22 drone near the village of Voroskogo, east of Moscow. The place of the accident is about 20 kilometers east of the Rudnevo Industrial Park.



The footage shows that there were 30 C4 explosive blocks with a total weight of 17 kilograms on the drone. M112 explosive charges are used by, among others, the US Army and the Canadian Armed Forces.



Putin's personal Kremlin correspondent Pavel Zarubin said Sunday morning that the president plans to "visit an industrial park in Moscow." When that visit was supposed to be, he did not say.



Russian passers-by posted photos from the Rudnevo industrial park on Sunday afternoon, showing the gray lawn in front of the main building that had been splashed with green paint, writes Bild.



However, it is unclear whether the Russian head of state wanted to visit the industrial park on Sunday or only on Monday - for security reasons, Putin's visits are sometimes carried out a day before they are announced. Also, it is very possible that the mention of his double is just another form of security protection.



Therefore, Ukraine could not determine the date of the visit: whether it will take place "at the beginning of the week", on Sunday or Monday.



Apparently, Putin wasn't there. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday: "Russian President Vladimir Putin is working in the Kremlin. The head of state is not planning any major public events."