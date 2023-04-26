World Moscow reacted: Ultimatum After it was announced that Chinese president, who is considered a friend of Vladimir Putin, and the Ukrainian president had spoken by phone, Moscow reacted. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | 16:36 Tweet Share EPA-EFE/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT

Namely, the spokeswoman of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, stated that Moscow noted Beijing's readiness to establish a negotiation process, but also emphasized that the problem is not a lack of good plans.



We note the willingness of the Chinese side to make efforts to establish a negotiation process. The Kyiv regime has so far shown its rejection of any reasonable initiatives aimed at a political and diplomatic solution to the Ukrainian crisis, and the eventual agreement to negotiations is conditional on ultimatums with deliberately unrealistic demands," Zakharova said.



Commenting on today's telephone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, Zakharova pointed out that the authorities in Kyiv and "their Western curators" have already demonstrated the ability to end peaceful initiatives.



"Accordingly, it is unlikely that any calls for peace will be adequately received by the puppets controlled from Washington," Zakharova said.