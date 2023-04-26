World An attack on Moscow? A drone fell on the grounds of the city court in Moscow today, the Russian newspaper Izvestia reported. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | 13:25 Tweet Share Foto: EPA-EFE/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

No foreign objects were attached to the drone, the newspaper said, citing an unnamed source. The details of the incident are not clear, Reuters reported.



Yesterday, three drones were found in the Moscow region, not far from where the alleged kamikaze drone crashed, the Russian news agency Tass reported, citing a source from the security forces.

Коптер упал на территорию Мосгорсуда. По данным нашего источника, никаких посторонних предметов на беспилотник не крепилось.



Устанавливаются обстоятельства произошедшего.

The aircraft crashed in Podmoskovye

Let's recall that an unmanned aircraft with an American engine crashed two days ago near Noginsk in Podmoskovye region, the spokesman for the emergency services told Sputnik.



"The unmanned aerial vehicle weighing about 100 kilograms was found on the outskirts of the Bogorod city district," said the spokesman.



The drone was destroyed when it fell, but no fire broke out.



According to preliminary data, the drone did not carry any ammunition, and security forces are currently investigating where it was launched from.



At the end of February, a drone also crashed in Podmoskovye.



As the emergency services stated at the time, its target could have been a gas distribution station.