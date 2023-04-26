World Three Russian military aircraft intercepted in the airspace over the Baltic Sea PHOTO Three Russian military aircraft flying without transponder signals have been intercepted in international airspace over the Baltic Sea. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | 10:13 Tweet Share Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Fasttailwind

Three Russian military aircraft flying without transponder signals have been intercepted in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, Germany's Luftwaffe said on Wednesday. German and British forces were deployed to identify the two Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft and one Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft, the German air force said on Twitter.



Several pictures of the Russian plane in flight were also posted, Reuters reported.