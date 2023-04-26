World 0

Three Russian military aircraft intercepted in the airspace over the Baltic Sea PHOTO

Three Russian military aircraft flying without transponder signals have been intercepted in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

Source: Tanjug
Share
Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Fasttailwind
Ilustracija: Shutterstock/Fasttailwind

Three Russian military aircraft flying without transponder signals have been intercepted in international airspace over the Baltic Sea, Germany's Luftwaffe said on Wednesday. German and British forces were deployed to identify the two Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft and one Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft, the German air force said on Twitter.

Several pictures of the Russian plane in flight were also posted, Reuters reported.

Read more
Comments 0
Read
Send your comment

World

"You will become a radioactive waste dump"

The decision to send weapons with depleted uranium to Ukraine indicates that the country will be a radioactive waste dump, the Russian embassy announced.

World Wednesday, April 26, 2023 10:05 Comments: 0
Ilustracija: Depositphotos/lspencer

"China wants war"

Czech President Petr Pavel said in an interview for "Politico" that China cannot be trusted to mediate peace between Russia and Ukraine.

World Tuesday, April 25, 2023 10:40 Comments: 0
Tanjug/AP Photo/Thibault Camus
page 1 of 43 go to page