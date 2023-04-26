World They were told: ''You bear responsibility, also for Serbia'' Sergei Larov said that Great Britain should be aware of its responsibility for supplying Ukrainian forces with depleted uranium missiles. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, April 26, 2023 | 09:59 Tweet Share Tanjug/AP Photo/Eraldo Peres

Lavrov said at a press conference in New York that some say that depleted uranium is not radioactive and that it is not included in the lists of the International Atomic Energy Agency, but that there are facts and interviews with people who suffered from the consequences of such missile attacks in the former Yugoslavia, in time of NATO bombing.



"They were shown on television all over the world. So Great Britain should understand its responsibility," Lavrov said, as reported by TASS.



British Deputy Defense Secretary James Heappey said earlier today that Britain had sent thousands of Challenger 2 tank shells to Ukraine, including some with depleted uranium.



He added that London does not monitor their use, nor has it undertaken any obligations to remove the consequences of their use after the end of the conflict.